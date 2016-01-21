 

UK counter-terrorism revamped amid reports dozens of extremists leave prison in 2018

British authorities have announced plans for a revamped counter-terrorism strategy amid reports that dozens of convicted extremists will be released from prison this year.

LUTON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 05: Police continue their investigations at a house on Kenilworth Road at Bury Park on December 5, 2015 in Luton, England. The house concerned is guarded by a Bedfordshire police car whilst just up the road is a London Metropolitan Police minibus which is clearly displaying the Union Flag at its rear. PHOTOGRAPH BY Tony Margiocchi / Barcroft Media UK Office, London. T +44 845 370 2233 W www.barcroftmedia.com USA Office, New York City. T +1 212 796 2458 W www.barcroftusa.com Indian Office, Delhi. T +91 11 4053 2429 W www.barcroftindia.com (Photo credit should read Tony Margiocchi / Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Stock image of English police car.

Source: Getty

As part of the program, domestic security services will be allowed to share information on people of concern with other government agencies, local authorities and businesses.

Security Minister Ben Wallace told the BBC that the strategy will attempt to persuade these individuals to "disengage" from extremist ideology and will focus on supervising those convicted of terror offenses after they are released from prison.

Britain's Guardian newspaper reported Monday that more than 80 of the 193 terror-related sentences handed down between 2007 and 2016 will expire this year.

The number of people released could be "much higher," it said, because prisoners are eligible for release halfway through their sentences.

