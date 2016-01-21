UK counter-terrorism revamped amid reports dozens of extremists leave prison in 2018

British authorities have announced plans for a revamped counter-terrorism strategy amid reports that dozens of convicted extremists will be released from prison this year.

Stock image of English police car. Source: Getty

As part of the program, domestic security services will be allowed to share information on people of concern with other government agencies, local authorities and businesses.

Security Minister Ben Wallace told the BBC that the strategy will attempt to persuade these individuals to "disengage" from extremist ideology and will focus on supervising those convicted of terror offenses after they are released from prison.