 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


UK catering magnate and family killed in Sydney seaplane crash

share

Sources:

AAP | 1 NEWS

A high-profile British businessman and his family have been identified as the passengers killed when their seaplane crashed in the Hawkesbury River north of Sydney yesterday.

A boat searches near a marker buoy for a seaplane that crashed in the Hawkesbury River.

Source: Nine

Experienced Australian pilot Garath Morgan, 44, died when his aircraft plunged into Jerusalem Bay, along with businessman Richard Cousins, 58.

His sons, Edward and William Cousins, aged 23 and 25, also perished in the flight, as did his fiance Emma Bowden, 48, and her daughter, Heather Bowden- Page, 11.

Richard Cousins was identified by police as the CEO of the world's largest food catering company - Compass Group.

Mr Cousins in September announced his retirement from the company after turning around it's financial misfortunes throughout his 11-year tenure, UK media widely reported.

He was named as the world's 11th most powerful CEOs by the Harvard Business Review this year.

Detective Superintendent Mark Hutchings from the New South Wales Police Marine Area Command said authorities have been in contact with the United Kingdom but formal identification by the coroner is still ongoing.

The plane has not yet been recovered from the crash site at Cowan.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull earlier offered his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash.

"It is a tragic accident and ... our hearts go out to the families of those whose lives were lost," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Bondi today.

"We don't know yet what caused it, but it's just a tragedy. We grieve for those who lost their lives."

Police are now working on the logistics of refloating the wreckage.

The plane will need to be brought back to the surface before forensic air-crash investigators can piece together what went wrong.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the incident.

Sydney Seaplanes, which has been operating for 80 years, provides flights above and around some of the city's most popular tourist sites including the Opera House, the Harbour Bridge, Pittwater and the Hawkesbury River region.

The plane was believed to have been travelling from the picturesque Cottage Point Inn to Rose Bay.

Compass Group confirmed "with deep sadness" that its Group Chief Executive, Richard Cousins and four members of his close family have died in the plane accident.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by this terrible news. The thoughts of everyone at Compass are with Richard’s family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them," said Paul Walsh, Compass Group Chairman. 

"It has been a great privilege to know Richard personally and to work with him for the last few years. Richard was known and respected for his great humanity and a no-nonsense style that transformed Compass into one of Britain’s leading companies," Mr Walsh said.

Related

Accidents

Australia

Bodies recovered from seaplane crash in river near Sydney

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Smokers have new reason to kick the habit as tobacco tax increase rings in today

2
ANZ Boeing 747 400 at Auckland Airport New Zealand. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Passenger's medical event on Air New Zealand flight from Bueno Aires to Auckland forces plane to turn around

00:38
3
Mandy van Houten's co-workers say she should share the money, but only her signature was on the ticket.

US waitress pockets $400K lottery win as co-workers miss out

00:38
4
The witness arrived at the scene to see the light plane nosedived into a paddock.

Two people dead in microlight plane crash in Northland

5
Revellers drink on man made island in Tairua estuary.

Revellers build sand island in estuary on New Year's Eve to avoid Coromandel liquor ban

00:38
The witness arrived at the scene to see the light plane nosedived into a paddock.

Two people dead in microlight plane crash in Northland

The accident happened at Pouto, near Dargaville.

Full page ad in Washington Post criticising Lorde.

Lorde accused of anti-semitism in full page Washington Post ad as fallout from cancelled Israel concert continues

The ads says Lorde's decision showed how a "growing prejudice against the Jewish State" in New Zealand was "trickling down to its youth".

00:29
Thousands had to be evacuated from Terrigal Beach, north of Sydney last night.

Watch: Revellers look on in shock as New Year's Eve fireworks display goes wrong at Aussie beach

The two technicians on board the fireworks barge were forced to dive into the water.

New Zealand babies born in 2018 expected to see 2100

They're predicted to be around for the 260th anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi and 21 Rugby World Cups, according to Unicef.

02:23
The latest Dames and Knights Companions come from fields as diverse as fashion, government and Maori affairs.

Governor-General highlights role of women in New Year message but says 'there is still more to be done'

"We look forward to the day when women no longer have to contend with sexual harassment and domestic violence."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 