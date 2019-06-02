TODAY |

UK Border Force intercepts 74 migrants crossing Channel

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe

Britain's Border Force intercepted 74 people yesterday, including minors, on eight vessels trying to cross the English Channel into Britain.

Two further boats were stopped by French authorities.

The interceptions on an exceptionally sunny warm day will heighten concerns that improving weather will encourage smugglers to try their luck at bringing more migrants to the UK from France.

Authorities said that a criminal investigation was underway. The nationalities of the migrants were still being determined.

Coastguard officials said the incidents stretched along Britain's southeast coast, from the port of Dover to Winchelsea Beach near Hastings, 50 miles (80 kilometres) away.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid vowed that he would work with French border authorities to halt this rise in people trafficking across the Channel.

"Those who choose to make this dangerous journey across one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world are putting their lives in grave danger — and I will continue to do all I can to stop them," he said in a statement last yesterday.

Local lawmaker Charlie Elphicke suggested the numbers were unprecedented and demanded action.

"This crisis was meant to have been dealt with at Christmas, yet numbers continue to rise," he wrote on Twitter. "The Home Office needs to get a grip on this crisis."

The reports about migrants using small boats to cross the English Channel to Britain are politically explosive, even though Britain has seen nowhere near the number of migrant sea crossings that have hit fellow European Union nations Spain, Italy and Greece.

So far this year, over 21,300 migrants have crossed the Mediterranean Sea into Europe, and at least 519 others have died trying, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

In December last year, Javid declared a rise in migrant crossings to be a "major incident."

He said today that since then, two cutters have returned to UK waters from overseas and he has agreed upon a joint action plan to halt people smuggling with his French counterparts.

Officials have blamed the influx on smuggling gangs.

"It is an established principle that those in need of protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach and since January, more than 30 people who arrived illegally in the UK in small boats have been returned to Europe," Javid said. "We will continue to seek to return anyone who has entered the UK illegally."

Overall, migration into Europe is down substantially since over 1 million asylum-seekers and migrants came to the continent in 2015, but the issue still resonates politically, including in the elections last week to the European Parliament.

image of inflatable boat with a motor on the dock
Migrants often use small boats to cross the English Channel to Britain. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Zae Wallace
Promising Kiwi rugby league youngster Zae Wallace dies
2
The Australian politician was spoke alongside former staffer Vikki Campion, who he had a baby with.
Barnaby Joyce welcomes second son with former media adviser
3
In this March 14, 2019 booking photo provided by the Marinette County Sheriff's Office is Raymand Vannieuwenhoven. Prosecutors said they used DNA and genetic genealogy to connect Vannieuwenhoven to the killings 43 years ago of a young couple David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys. Vannieuwenhoven, 82, a widower and father of five grown children had lived quietly for two decades among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a northern Wisconsin town about 25 miles southwest from the site of the murders. Now he is being held on a $1 million bond. (Marinette County Sheriff via AP)
'He was a very good, normal person' - Arrest in 43-year-old murder case stuns US town
4
Spectators on a nearby balcony wear sandpaper costumes during the ICC Cricket World Cup
Fans dress as sandpaper to taunt Aussies David Warner, Steve Smith in Cricket World Cup
5
Police lockdown lifted at McDonald's in Christchurch after reports of 'suspicious behaviour'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Woman taking photos dies in plunge off California waterfall

Viking ship captain arrested in deadly Budapest tourist boat crash

People gather to pray during a vigil in response to a fatal shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

'They leave a void that we will never be able to fill' - Virginia Beach shooting victims mourned
Smoke rises after an explosion in a plant manufacturing TNT explosive in Dzerzhinsk, 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 1, 2019. An investigation is underway but the cause of the blast has not been determined and Russia's health ministry says 79 people have been injured in an explosion in a plant manufacturing TNT. (Alina Yegorova via AP)

Explosion at Russian TNT plant injures 79