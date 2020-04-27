UK 'beginning to turn the tide' against Covid-19, says Boris Johnson in first address since hospitalisation

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country is now beginning to "turn to tide" in the country's fight against Covid-19.

Mr Johnson addressed the nation outside Downing Street for the first time since being hospitalised for Covid-19 last night.

"If the virus were a physical assailant, an unexpected and invisible mugger - which I can tell you, from personal experience, it is - then this is the moment when we have begun together to wrestle it to the floor," Mr Johnson said.

He said now is the "moment of opportunity" to press home the country's advantage against the virus.

"I understand your impatience, I share your anxiety, and I know that without our private sector -without the drive and commitment of the wealth creators of our country - then there will be no economy to speak of, there will be no cash to pay for our public services, no way of funding our NHS," Mr Johnson said.

"I can see the long-term consequences of lockdown as clearly as anyone, so yes, I entirely share your urgency.

"It's the government's urgency, and yet we must also recognise the risk of a second spike."

Mr Johnson said the risk of losing control of the virus and letting the reproduction rate go back over 1 could see not only a "new wave of death disease, but also an economic disaster."

"I refuse to throw away all the effort and the sacrifice of the British people and to risk a second major outbreak and huge loss of life and the overwhelming of the NHS.