UK authorises cheap, easy-to-handle Covid-19 shot dubbed 'vaccine for the world'

Britain has authorised use of a second Covid-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to greenlight an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world.”

A nurse prepares a Covid vaccine. Source: Associated Press

The Department of Health said it had accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to authorise the vaccine developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca.

Partial results from studies in almost 24,000 people in Britain, Brazil and South Africa suggest the shots are safe and about 70 per cent effective for preventing illness from coronavirus infection.

The vaccine is expected to be relied on in many countries because of its low cost, availability and ease of use.

It can be kept in refrigerators rather than the ultra-cold storage some other vaccines require.