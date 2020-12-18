TODAY |

UK authorises cheap, easy-to-handle Covid-19 shot dubbed 'vaccine for the world'

Source:  Associated Press

Britain has authorised use of a second Covid-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to greenlight an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world.”

A nurse prepares a Covid vaccine. Source: Associated Press

The Department of Health said it had accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to authorise the vaccine developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca.

Partial results from studies in almost 24,000 people in Britain, Brazil and South Africa suggest the shots are safe and about 70 per cent effective for preventing illness from coronavirus infection.

The vaccine is expected to be relied on in many countries because of its low cost, availability and ease of use.

It can be kept in refrigerators rather than the ultra-cold storage some other vaccines require.

The company has said it will sell it for $2.50 a dose and plans to make up to 3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Australia on alert after highly infectious Covid-19 variant found
2
Search underway for 19-year-old man missing from Rhythm and Vines
3
US federal judge ridicules Donald Trump's recent pardons
4
Covid-19 patients left in ambulances in carparks as UK hospitals struggle with new admissions
5
'I felt this bang in my calf' - Pete Bethune recounts near-death encounter with snake in Costa Rica
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Statue of slave kneeling before former US president Abraham Lincoln removed
00:32

Covid-19 patients left in ambulances in carparks as UK hospitals struggle with new admissions

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs provides some Covid-19 relief for Miami neighbourhood
00:36

DJ Bloomfield? Director-General of Health features in Covid-19 remix playing at NZ festivals