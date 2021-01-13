UK arrivals face up to 10 years in prison for breaking Covid-19 quarantine rules

Ten year jail terms are among a range of new punishments introduced to improve compliance with UK border controls, designed to reduce Covid-19 transmissions and prevent new variants from entering the nation.

Passengers heading to the departure gates at London's Heathrow Airport. Source: Getty

"I make no apologies for the strength of these measures because we’re dealing with one of the strongest threats to the our public health that we’ve faced as a nation," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced in the House of Commons.

He stated more than a dozen hotels have been contracted for the enforced quarantine measures across England, which comes into force next week.

Arrivals from red flag destinations will have to pay $3300 to cover the cost of their stay, transport to the hotel and coronavirus tests for 10 days.

Hancock also said on top of providing a negative test 72 hours before travelling, anyone arriving in the UK from any country will need to take two further Covid-19 tests before being allowed to leave isolation, whether they are quarantining at home or a hotel.

Hefty fines, ranging from just under $2000 to $20,000, could be issued to anyone who fails to comply. He also reminded citizens that it is illegal to travel abroad for leisure.