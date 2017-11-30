 

World


UK ambassador complains to White House over Trump's Islam retweets

Britain's ambassador to the United States says he has complained to the White House about Donald Trump's retweets of a far-right UK group.

The credibility of the video is in doubt but the White House is insisting the President was in the right.
Source: Associated Press

Prime Minister Theresa May has said Trump was wrong to retweet anti-Muslim videos posted by a leader of extremist group Britain First.

The government says the group's views are abhorrent to most people in Britain.

Britain's envoy in Washington, Kim Darroch, tweeted Thursday (overnight NZT) that "British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far right, which seek to divide

communities & erode decency, tolerance & respect. British Muslims are peaceful and law abiding citizens."

The US President has caused widespread outrage for giving a voice to the anti-Muslim videos.
Source: 1 NEWS

He added that "I raised these concerns with the White House yesterday."

May yesterday said President Trump's retweets were "the wrong thing to do."

She said the group, Britain First, is "a hateful organization" that runs counter to "common British decency."

May has been under pressure to condemn Trump directly over the retweets of anti-Muslim videos.

Speaking in Amman, Jordan, May said Britain and the US have a special relationship but she is not afraid to criticize friends when they get things wrong.

Asked about a tweet by Trump urging her to focus on Islamic extremist violence rather than on him, May said Britain takes the danger of extremism very seriously.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also added his voice to calls for Trump's state visit to Britain to be canceled over his retweets.

Sadiq Khan said Trump has promoted "a vile, extremist group" and an official visit by him to Britain "would not be welcomed."

Downing Street and the White House both say a state visit by Trump is still planned, but no date has been set.

