UK allows 12-year-old boy with epilepsy to use cannabis oil

The British government on Saturday changed course over a case concerning the use of cannabis oil, saying an epileptic boy can be treated with it after his mother said he needed it to survive severe seizures.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he has agreed to urgently issue a license to allow Billy Caldwell, 12, to be treated with the substance.

He said his decision was based on advice from senior doctors who have made it clear that Caldwell, who was hospitalised overnight, faces a medical emergency.

Speaking outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on Saturday, Billy's mother Charlotte Caldwell told British broadcaster Sky News that "history has been made".

Caldwell said she believed that "somewhere in the Home Office there is someone with a heart" and that Billy "was pulling on their heartstrings."

Cannabis oil is banned in Britain.

Authorities seized it from Charlotte Caldwell, the boy's mother, when she tried to bring it into the country on Monday.