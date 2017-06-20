 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


UK: All building cladding samples tested failed fire safety

share

Source:

Associated Press

Britain's government is urging local officials across the country to submit samples of tower block cladding "as a matter of urgency" after tests found that all cladding samples so far have failed fire safety tests.

Footage from the blaze shows the reactions of fire fighters sent to the scene.

Source: Associated Press

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said all 34 samples tested didn't meet fire safety standards.

The national testing was ordered after a June 14 fire engulfed Grenfell Tower in London, killing at least 79 people.

A public inquiry has been ordered to determine how the unsafe cladding was allowed to be fitted in the first place.

Officials at Camden Council in north London have evacuated hundreds of apartments in four tower blocks as a precaution after fire inspectors concluded that they were unsafe.

They say about a dozen families still remaining in their apartments must leave.

Related

02:27
Thousands of London apartment dwellers were told the fire risk in their tower block is too high.

Fears of dangerous cladding grows as police look at criminal charges over Grenfell Tower tragedy
03:08
Checks are being carried out around Britain after the dozens died in the apartment block fire.

London council evacuates 800 households over fire safety concerns following devastating Grenfell Tower fire
00:52
Police have released the first video from inside the building where 58 people are confirmed to have died.

Manslaughter charges considered over London's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
While showman Jimmy Spithill was delighted, Peter Burling was very positive about how his team performed under big pressure.

Game on! Spithill talks it up after Oracle breaks duck but unflappable Burling still super confident in Team NZ

00:31
2
The Australia coach spoke about taking on the world champions after the Wallabies' 40-27 win over Italy in Brisbane.

'Everyone's having a laugh when I say that' – Michael Cheika insists Wallabies can defeat All Blacks

00:30
3
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand edge closer to triumph as Oracle begin fightback

00:17
4
This young fan didn't get the result he wanted, but he still left the match with a smile.

'I thought that was quite hilarious' - forget the rugby, adorable young Lions fans enjoys Eden Park streaker

00:20
5
Witnesses say some bystanders were smoking before the blaze erupted.

Victims engulfed in fire after petrol tanker bursts into flames in Pakistan


03:49
Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

Watch: 'We're not a five star hotel' – Head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal hits back

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

00:28
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.


Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks player ratings: McCaw-like Sam Cane pulls off mammoth performance to topple Lions in opening Test

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the British and Irish Lions.

12:35
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

Full Interview: 'I said what was in my mind at the time' – Bill English defends public statements on Todd Barclay affair

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

03:05
There are three billion internet users on the planet, and last year over a billion of them were hit by cyber-crime.

Waikato University world leader in fight against cyber-attacks

Last year over a billion people were hit by cyber-crime.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ