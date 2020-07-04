UK adds France, Netherlands to quarantine list as Covid-19 cases take off once again

The UK announced today France and the Netherlands had been removed from the list of safe destinations to travel to following a rise in coronavirus cases in both countries.

Passengers wearing face masks arrive at London's Heathrow Airport. Source: Associated Press

Grant Shapps, UK Transport Secretary, said holiday-makers have until 4am on Saturday (local time) to return to the UK before a mandatory two week quarantine period is imposed on travelers who have visited either country.

Shapps said the French government has reported a 66 per cent increase in the amount of positive tests in the past week.

He said: "We're saying to people you can stay and finish your holiday, but you have to be aware you will have to quarantine after that. And that is mandatory."