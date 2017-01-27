 

UK 'absolutely' condemns torture, Theresa May says ahead of meeting waterboarding supporter Trump

Britain "absolutely" condemns the use of torture, Prime Minister Theresa May said today - and she says she's not afraid to tell that to US President Donald Trump when she meets him in Washington.

May's face-to-face talks at the White House on tomorrow will be Mr Trump's first with a foreign leader since his inauguration.

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves Downing Street in London Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017. Britain's government must get parliamentary approval before starting the process of leaving the European Union, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, potentially delaying Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to trigger exit negotiations by the end of March. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Theresa May.

Mrs May plans to seize the opportunity to bolster the trans-Atlantic "special relationship."

But she is under fire for seeking to get close to a president who has renewed his commitment to building a Mexican border wall, moved to pull the US out of international trade treaties and said he thinks torturing terrorism suspects works.

Mrs May told reporters aboard her Royal Air Force plane that "we absolutely condemn the use of torture."

She said "my view on that won't change, whether I'm talking to you or talking to the president."

Britain's official policy is to halt intelligence-sharing with countries that practice torture.

Our US Correspondent delves into the US President's 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud.
Mrs May did not say what her government would do if the US re-instated waterboarding, which has been called a form of torture and was banned under President Barack Obama.

But she said "our position has not changed."

Mrs May started her two-day US trip in Philadelphia, where she will tell a gathering of Republican lawmakers that Britain outside the European Union and the US under Mr Trump can "lead together again" in the world, as they did when they set up the United Nations and other organizations that have underpinned global order for decades.

