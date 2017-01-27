UK 'absolutely' condemns torture, Theresa May says ahead of meeting waterboarding supporter Trump

Britain "absolutely" condemns the use of torture, Prime Minister Theresa May said today - and she says she's not afraid to tell that to US President Donald Trump when she meets him in Washington.

May's face-to-face talks at the White House on tomorrow will be Mr Trump's first with a foreign leader since his inauguration.

Theresa May. Source: Associated Press

Mrs May plans to seize the opportunity to bolster the trans-Atlantic "special relationship."

But she is under fire for seeking to get close to a president who has renewed his commitment to building a Mexican border wall, moved to pull the US out of international trade treaties and said he thinks torturing terrorism suspects works.

Mrs May told reporters aboard her Royal Air Force plane that "we absolutely condemn the use of torture."

She said "my view on that won't change, whether I'm talking to you or talking to the president."

Britain's official policy is to halt intelligence-sharing with countries that practice torture.

Mrs May did not say what her government would do if the US re-instated waterboarding, which has been called a form of torture and was banned under President Barack Obama.

But she said "our position has not changed."