UGG trademark battle gets ugly, as shoe company files lawsuit

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A battle over UGG boots in Australia has just got a whole lot uglier.

The fight is going all the way to the US Supreme court. Source: 1 NEWS

Eddie Oygur, the founder and owner of his family business Australian Leather, is being sued by the American company Deckers. 

They own the trademark for 'UGG' in more than 130 countries, including the United States, where Eddie sold several pairs of his boots.

Deckers claims UGG is a brand, not of a variety of shoe, as argued by Oygur.

The company sued him for infringing their trademark and is seeking $US450,000 ($624,380 NZD) in damages.

1 NEWS spoke with Oyghur, who said he isn't going down without a fight.

"It's gone beyond UGG. It's gone beyond the trademark,  it's a national pride now," he said.

Despite failed attempts in the Federal and Appeals Court, he now plans to head to the US Supreme court.

"It's taken its toll on me," he said.

"I don't know how long more I can survive to be honest."

Deckers didn't respond to 1 NEWS' request for comment, but the company has successfully defended its trademark in the past.

Oyghur said he has no plans to back down.

"I'll probably lose everything if we do lose this case, and I'm not after anything, I'm just after what's right."

World
Australia
Andrew Macfarlane
