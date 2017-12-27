 

Uganda says its forces have killed over 100 rebels in Congo

Uganda's military says its forces have killed over 100 rebels in eastern Congo accused of carrying out the attack that left 15 U.N. peacekeepers dead earlier this month.

Allied Democratic Forces rebels who killed 15 peacekeepers there earlier this month

The military said in a statement Wednesday that several other Allied Democratic Forces rebels were wounded in air and artillery raids.

The military says the operation has been carried out from Ugandan territory and no Ugandan forces are on the ground in Congo.

The Dec. 7 attack on a U.N. base that killed peacekeepers from Tanzania was the deadliest single assault on a peacekeeping mission in almost 25 years.

The ADF originated in Uganda as a rebel force against the government and carried out deadly bombings in the 1990s. A military campaign forced them to relocate to eastern Congo.

