Uber’s licence to operate in London not renewed

Londoners' reactions were mixed after local authorities announced not to renew Uber's license to operate in the British capital.

While many said they liked Uber as a cheaper option to get around the city, others pointed out that having drivers with fewer qualifications than those operating the traditional black cabs was not "quite fair".

Uber's license to operate in London won't be renewed because its practices endanger public safety and security, the local regulator said, in a blow to a company already facing big questions over its corporate culture.

Transport for London says the company, whose app is used by 3.5 million passengers and 40,000 drivers in London, isn't "fit and proper" to hold a license to operate a private-hire vehicle service.

"TfL considers that Uber's approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications," the regulator said in a statement.

Uber was first licensed to operate in the city in 2012 and will see its current license expired on Sept. 30.

The company said it plans to appeal the regulator's decision, and can continue to operate until the appeals process is exhausted.