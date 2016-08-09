Uber introduces 'tap to tip' feature in US

Uber is enabling passengers to tip its US drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart.

Riders will be charged by the minute if they keep an Uber car waiting for more than two minutes.

Uber also is reducing the time that riders have to cancel a ride to avoid being slapped with a $US7 fee from five minutes to two minutes after summoning a driver.

Uber won't take any part of the tips given drivers. The San Francisco company will continue to collect a portion of ride-cancellation fees, as well as the new waiting-time charges.