Uber introduces 'tap to tip' feature in US

Source:Associated Press
Uber is enabling passengers to tip its US drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart.
Riders will be charged by the minute if they keep an Uber car waiting for more than two minutes.
Uber also is reducing the time that riders have to cancel a ride to avoid being slapped with a $US7 fee from five minutes to two minutes after summoning a driver.
Uber won't take any part of the tips given drivers. The San Francisco company will continue to collect a portion of ride-cancellation fees, as well as the new waiting-time charges.
The tipping option, long available in the app of Uber rival Lyft, will be available beginning today in three cities - Seattle, Houston and Minneapolis. Uber plans to make it a staple in its app in all US cities by the end of July. The other features will roll out in August.
