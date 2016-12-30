 

Uber driver turns hero rescuing girl from sex trafficking ring

A US Uber driver has turned into a hero after discovering a child sex trafficking ring after overhearing two of his passengers soliciting a teenage girl.

Keith Avila called police after overhearing two passengers instructing a teenage girl.
Source: ABC7NY

Keith Avila said he drove two suspected female pimps and a 16-year-old girl to a hotel in California on Sunday, where the girl was allegedly being pimped out to a man for sex, reports ABC News.

He said it was the conversation between the women and girl that signalled an alleged crime that was about to go down.

"'You're gonna hug them, you're gonna pat them down, make sure they don't have no weapons. You ask him, 'Do you have any weapons?' And then ask for the donations. Say 'Do you have my donation?' Get the donation first. And then before you go in and do anything, get the donation first'," Mr Avilia described the conversation between the women and the girl.

Minutes after dropping them off, Mr Avila called police for help.

The two women, named Destiny Pettway and Maria Westly, were then arrested for various charges related to pimping and pandering.

"Police arrived fast. They don't play. They do not play. Not when you're doing child sex trafficking," said Mr Avila.

A man, identified as Disney Vang, was also arrested for having sex with a minor, reported KTXL.

Mr Avila is being credited by police for helping the rescue, said Elk Grove police Officer Chris Trim.

"He could've said nothing. Went on his way, collected his fare. And then that 16-year-old victim could've been victimized again by who knows how many different people over the next couple of days, weeks, months." 

