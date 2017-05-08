Uber driver fatally shoots passenger on interstate in US

Authorities say an Uber driver has fatally shot a passenger on an interstate in Denver.

Source: 1 NEWS

Denver police department spokesman Sonny Jackson says preliminary information points to a conflict between the driver and passenger.

He says shots were fired by the driver on Interstate 25 shortly before 3 a.m Friday local time.

The driver and victim were transported to hospitals.

Jackson says the victim was pronounced dead, and the driver has been treated and released,