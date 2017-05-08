 

Uber driver fatally shoots passenger on interstate in US

Source:

Associated Press

Authorities say an Uber driver has fatally shot a passenger on an interstate in Denver.

This disgruntled customer says he'll think twice about using Uber again.

Source: 1 NEWS

Denver police department spokesman Sonny Jackson says preliminary information points to a conflict between the driver and passenger.

He says shots were fired by the driver on Interstate 25 shortly before 3 a.m Friday local time.

The driver and victim were transported to hospitals.

Jackson says the victim was pronounced dead, and the driver has been treated and released,

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

North America

