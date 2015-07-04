 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Uber concealed breach of user's data by paying criminals $146k - report

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Uber reportedly paid US$100,00 (NZ$146,000) to hackers to delete data which they had stolen from the company about 57 million of its customers.

Bloomberg reports Uber's former chief executive Travis Kalanick new about the 2016 breach more than a year ago.

Uber said today in a statement that hackers stole the names, addresses and mobile phone numbers of 57 million users as well as the drivers license numbers and other details of registered drivers.

Uber said earlier this year that it has about 4000 drivers in New Zealand as of May, as well as 300,000 riders.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote on the Uber page that she wanted to be "honest and transparent as we work to repair our past mistakes".

"In late 2016 we became aware that two individuals outside the company had inappropriately accessed user data stored on a third-party cloud-based service that we use," he wrote.

"Our outside forensics experts have not seen any indication that trip location history, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, Social Security numbers or dates of birth were downloaded.

"However, the individuals were able to download files containing a significant amount of other information.

"We subsequently identified the individuals and obtained assurances that the downloaded data had been destroyed.

"We also implemented security measures to restrict access to and strengthen controls on our cloud-based storage accounts.

"None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it ... while I can't erase the past, I can commit on behalf of every Uber employee that we will learn from our mistakes."

Drivers have been offered free credit monitoring protection, but customers have not.

Related

Business

Transport

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The men made a video diary as they camped out on top of their stricken ute in a remote part of Western Australia.

Watch: 'Surrounded by crocodiles last night' – Aussie mates stranded in mud for four nights on fishing trip


00:30
2
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

02:31
3
Police are calling it a "particularly nasty and aggressive robbery" which has left staff traumatised.

Video: Do you know these thugs? Police appeal to public after terrifying aggravated robbery of Tauranga tavern

04:02
4
He said the numbers will be more significant as the months unfold.

Peters has 'no doubts' immigration will decrease despite minor drop in first month of new government

00:56
5
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

00:20
It’s estimated up to 6,000 litres of molasses leaked onto the road near Te Awamutu.

Video: Thousands of litres of molasses cover Waikato road as truck lies on its side after crash

It rolled at 7.40am today on Ngahape Rd, Ngahape.


00:29
Many Zimbabweans are celebrating the end of Robert Mugabe’s reign – as this reporter found out.

Watch: 'I have no words' - Zimbabwe woman breaks down in tears of joy over Mugabe's resignation live on TV

Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe today resigned after 37 years in power.

00:22
Zimbabweans took to the streets on their feet and in vehicles to celebrate.

Watch: Wild celebrations on streets of Harare as Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president

The streets of Zimbabwe's capital today erupted in dancing, singing, honking and cheers.

Police car generic.

Man, 26, arrested over Wellington taxi driver shooting

The man is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 