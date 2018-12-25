TODAY |

UAE releases photo of ruler's daughter after disappearance

Associated Press
The United Arab Emirates has released photos of a daughter of Dubai's ruler after friends and supporters say she was forcibly returned to Dubai after fleeing months earlier.

The state-run WAM news agency carried a government statement today saying the princess is "at home and living with her family in Dubai."

Her father is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's ruler and the UAE's prime minister and vice president.

The government says Sheikha Latifa met with Mary Robinson, former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, on Dec. 15 at the family's request. Photos show the two women smiling in what appears to be a home.

Sheikha Latifa had previously appeared in a 40-minute saying she was imprisoned off and on for several years and abused.

The release of the photos comes months after friends and supporters say she disappeared following commandos storming a boat carrying her off the coast of India after she fled the Emirates.

Human rights organisations have raised concerns over Sheikha Latifa's fate in the time since.

In this Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 photo, released on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, by the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign and former president of Ireland, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The UAE released the first images of Sheikha Latifa on Monday, months after friends and supporters say she disappeared following commandos storming a boat carrying her off the coast of India after she fled the Emirates. (United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation via AP)
Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, a daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, left, meets Mary Robinson, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on December 15. Source: Associated Press
