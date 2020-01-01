UAE emirate sets two Guinness World Records with NY fireworks display

Ras Al Khaimah captivated visitors and viewers from around the world as it ushered in 2020 with a New Year's Eve fireworks display that broke two world records.

The display broke the record for the 'Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and the second for the 'The Longest Fireworks Waterfall'.

These take the total number of Guinness World Records set for fireworks hosted by Ras Al Khaimah to five in just three years.

The first record of the evening was achieved by a firework display using 173 PyroDrones, all simultaneously executing a stunning firework display.

The PyroDrones carried fireworks that could be initiated remotely from the air. The display ushered in the New Year by creating a visual '2020' in the sky followed by an elegant chandelier draped with a beautiful cascade of pyrotechnic sparks ending with the recreation of the monuments of Ras Al Khaimah.

The display leveraged advanced pyrotechnics and integrated wireless technology lighting up the shores of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The second record was for the 'Longest Fireworks Waterfall' creating a cascading effect of brilliant white sparks strung across a distance measuring almost 3.8km to form a continuous waterfall, breaking the previous record of 3.5km previously held by Fukuoka, Japan.

To qualify for the record attempt, each of the waterfall fireworks was required to measure no less than 28 cm long and 3 cm in diameter, with the display required to last at least 30 seconds.