U2's Bono and the Edge busk for charity on Christmas Eve

AAP
Bono has urged people to dig deep into their pockets and bring hope to the homeless as he led a Christmas Eve busk in Dublin's city centre.

U2's frontman and guitarist The Edge joined dozens of other performers outside the atmospheric 19th-century Gaiety Theatre in the heart of Dublin's main Grafton Street shopping district.

"As the buckets go around, fill them with silver, fill them with hope - the season of hope," Bono said.

Bono and The Edge were introduced as "two lads from north Dublin", the culmination of a parade of Irish talent.

Bono urged all the other performers onto the stage, and said anyone with a guitar and a soul was welcome, adding: "This is very special for us, you should be proud of this."

Almost 10,000 people are without homes this festive season in Ireland, support group Focus Ireland has said, a major political issue a year out from a general election.

Sofa-surfing, sleeping in hostels, cars, tents and in street doorways is an acknowledged problem.

Despite a booming economy evidenced by the bustling crowd of Christmas Eve shoppers, affordable new houses are not being built quickly enough and rent rates have risen significantly, campaigners have claimed.

The two stars hit the streets to raise money for the homeless. Source: Twitter/Darragh Doyle
