Jessica Gerrity has lived in Japan for 16 years and has learned a few things about cooking traditional Japanese food.

When 1 NEWS went to visit the former Aucklander and mum of three in her Saitama home, she cooked us a typical Japanese lunch with a Kiwi twist.

Miso soup, dumplings with a side of kumara, Jessica showed us how to make a home and away dish that she makes for her family.