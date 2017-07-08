 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Typhoon Nanmadol causes deadly flooding in Southern Japan

share

Source:

Associated Press

The death toll from heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan this week has risen to 15 as rescue workers reached isolated villages where at least six others are missing and feared dead.

The death toll from the storm has reached 15, with fears for others in isolated villages.
Source: Reuters

Heavy rain warnings are still in place for parts of the southern island of Kyushu today, days after Typhoon Nanmadol swept across Japan, triggering floods and mudslides that wrecked hundreds of homes, roads and rice terraces.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency says 12 dead have so far been found in the hardest-hit Asakura city in Fukuoka prefecture and three others in neighboring Oita prefecture.

Officials say 12,000 troops and rescuers continue searching for the six missing and clearing debris off roads.

Related

Asia

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:32
1
A Senator's wife broke the ceremonial bottle of champagne over the ship's bow before it plunged into Lake Michigan.

Watch: US Navy warship takes huge sideways plunge during impressive launch

00:21
2
US police say the tennis star legally entered the intersection but was cut off by another car

Video: Tennis star Venus Williams legally entered intersection before crash, say US Police

00:25
3
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

00:30
4
The Kiwi produced a near perfect ride to take out the Red Bull X-fighters event in Madrid.

Watch: Levi Sherwood creates history with no-handed double backflip

00:16
5
The Kiwi pop star looked uncomfortable and cringed when an Australian journalist spoke about her association with Taylor Swift’s girl group.

Lorde says 'really sh*tty' to wake-up to headlines about Taylor Swift's 'squad', sets record straight

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ