Two-year-old taken to hospital after being attacked by dingo on Queensland beach

A two-year-old has been airlifted to hospital after a dingo attacked him on Queensland's Fraser Island.



Dingo on Queensland beach. Source: AAP

The boy has suffered deep puncture wounds and lacerations but his injuries aren't life-threatening.



Neighbours at the residential area of Orchid Beach called for help after hearing a commotion and finding the boy around 7am today.



He'd somehow slipped out of the house where he was staying with his family.



He has bite marks and puncture wounds to his left leg, left arm, base of the neck and shoulder, and lacerations on the back of his head.



The attending paramedic said he was lucky there was only one dingo and not a pack.



He is now at Bundaberg Hospital.



Rangers are interviewing witnesses.



A decision about how to manage the dingo will be made once the identification of the dog responsible for the attack is confirmed.



Key stakeholders, including Butchulla traditional owners, have been consulted, says the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.



The service is reminding visitors to Fraser Island, also called K'gari, not to feed or interact with animals as it can make them habituated to people and aggressive while seeking food.

