TODAY |

Two-year-old dies, days after Yemeni mum successfully sued US for travel-ban waiver to see him

Associated Press
Topics
World
Middle East
North America
Religion

The 2-year-old son of a Yemeni woman who sued for a waiver from the Trump administration's travel ban to be with the ailing boy in the United States has died, an advocacy group said.

Abdullah Hassan died today at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, where his father, Ali Hassan, brought him in the fall to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder, the Council on American-Islamic Relations said. A funeral is scheduled for tomorrow.

"We are heartbroken. We had to say goodbye to our baby, the light of our lives," Hassan said in a statement released by the organization.

Hassan is a US citizen who lives in Stockton. He and his wife, Shaima Swileh, moved to Egypt after marrying in war-torn Yemen in 2016. Swileh is not an American citizen and remained in Egypt as she fought for a visa for a year and a half so the family could move to the United States.

Citizens from Yemen and four other mostly Muslim countries, along with North Korea and Venezuela, are restricted from coming to the United States under President Donald Trump' s travel ban.

When the boy's health worsened, the father went ahead to California in October to get their son help. As the couple fought for a waiver, doctors put Abdullah on life support.

In this December 2018 photo released by the Council on American Islamic Relations, Sacramento Valley, Shaima Swileh, of Yemen, holds her dying 2-year old son Abdullah Hassan at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, Calif. USA. The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, that Abdullah died at the Oakland hospital, where his father Ali Hassan brought him in the fall to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder. Swileh, who is not an American citizen, sued the Trump administration to let her into the country to be with the ailing boy. (Council on American Islamic Relations, Sacramento Valley via AP)
Shaima Swileh, of Yemen, holds her dying 2-year old son Abdullah Hassan at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, California. Source: Council on American Islamic Relations

"My wife is calling me every day wanting to kiss and hold her son for the one last time," said Hassan, choking up at a news conference earlier this month.

He started losing hope and was considering pulling his son off life support to end his suffering. But then a hospital social worker reached out to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which sued on Dec. 16, said Basim Elkarra, executive director of the group in Sacramento.

The State Department granted Swileh a waiver the next day. She was pictured cradling her son in the hospital 10 days ago.

"With their courage, this family has inspired our nation to confront the realities of Donald Trump's Muslim Ban," said Saad Sweilem, a lawyer with the council who represents the family. "In his short life, Abdullah has been a guiding light for all of us in the fight against xenophobia and family separation."

FILE - In this recent undated photo, released Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, by the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Sacramento, Calif., Ali Hassan kissing his dying 2-year-old son Abdullah in a Sacramento hospital. Abdullah Hassan, the son of a Yemeni woman who sued the Trump administration to let her into the country to be with the ailing boy has died. The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Friday, Dec. 28 that Abdullah died in an Oakland, Calif., hospital. He suffered from a genetic brain condition. (Council on American-Islamic Relations via AP, File)
US citizen Ali Hassan kisses his dying 2-year-old son Abdullah in a Sacramento hospital. Source: Council on American-Islamic Relations
Topics
World
Middle East
North America
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man shot in stomach in South Auckland, shooter still at large
2
A female swimmer was taken to hospital from Whatipu Beach on Auckland's west coast.
Police call off shoreline search for teen swimmer at dangerous Auckland beach
3
The Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Sri Lanka
Black Caps destroy Sri Lanka's tail end in just three overs to claim historic fourth-straight Test series win
4
FILE - In this recent undated photo, released Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, by the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Sacramento, Calif., Ali Hassan kissing his dying 2-year-old son Abdullah in a Sacramento hospital. Abdullah Hassan, the son of a Yemeni woman who sued the Trump administration to let her into the country to be with the ailing boy has died. The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Friday, Dec. 28 that Abdullah died in an Oakland, Calif., hospital. He suffered from a genetic brain condition. (Council on American-Islamic Relations via AP, File)
Two-year-old dies, days after Yemeni mum successfully sued US for travel-ban waiver to see him
5
While most are pitching tents at the Cardrona Valley site, some are adopting an eco-friendly approach to camping.
Rhythm and Alps music festival goes eco-friendly
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Kurds seek help from Syrians as US prepares to withdraw

Angelina Jolie hints at future in politics

Ariana Grande cancels Las Vegas performance over 'unforeseeable health reasons'
Filming of the British comedy film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" at the old castle of Dounne in Scotland. The crew dressed as medieval knights during shooting of the film which is based on King Arthur and his knights of the Round Table. Pictured are Michael Palin as Sir Galahad and Carol Cleveland who played Zoot and Dingo. 10th May 1974. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Cave diving heroes, Monty Python star included in Queen's Honours List