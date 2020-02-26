TODAY |

Two-year-old and 17 other children among 55 injured after man drives into crowd in Germany

Source:  Associated Press

Thirty-five people, around half of whom are children, remain hospitalised a day after a man drove his car into a crowd celebrating Carnival in central Germany. Police continued to look for a motive for his action, which they believe was deliberate.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The extent of the injuries from the alleged attack has become clearer today. Source: Breakfast

North Hesse state police said there were 18 children among the injured. In addition to those people kept in hospitals overnight, a further 17 were treated and sent home after the Monday afternoon incident in the town of Volkmarsen.

The driver, a 29-year-old German man from the area, was also injured and is in hospital with serious head injuries, police spokesman Henning Hinn said.

"We can't say anything about his precise motives," Hinn told reporters, adding that police hadn't been able to interview the suspect yet because of his condition.

The vehicle used, a silver Mercedes station wagon, was registered to the driver, he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Mercedes appeared to be targeting children, witnesses said. Source: Breakfast

The crash in Volkmarsen, a town of about 7,000 near Kassel, about 280 kilometres southwest of Berlin, came at the height of Germany's celebration of Carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz.

All other Carnival parades in the central state of Hesse were ended Monday as a precaution.Processions were planned to resume Tuesday amid a heightened police presence.

World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Air New Zealand unveils news lie-flat product for economy section
2
Kelsey Waghorn shares touching video of herself walking, as recovery from White Island eruption injuries continues
3
Students stranded in China finding ways around NZ's coronavirus travel ban
4
DOC confiscates tourist's drone after frustrated hikers nail it with a stone
5
Knights offer Kalyn Ponga $4.7m and chance to play for All Blacks at RWC in new deal - report
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:43

Extraditing New Zealander accused of murder in China could put him at risk, court hears
01:07

'Help me please' - Disturbing video shows US cop arresting six-year-old girl, fastening zip ties around her wrists

'Erratic' driver flees police on West Auckland motorway
00:20

At least 10 people killed as violence in India casts shadow over US President Trump's visit