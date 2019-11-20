TODAY |

Two wombats airlifted to safety away from devastating NSW bushfires

While the battle around Australia to save homes and lives from the devastating bushfires continues, so does the mission to rescue animals.

Two wombats have been airlifted to safety, away from the threat of raging fires on New South Wales' central coast.

The cuddly creatures were evacuated by helicopter and have been taken to another wildlife park to keep them safe. 

Most of NSW's east coast is under severe or very high fire danger.

The state is heading into the second of two "tough days" for the week, with temperatures likely to rise into the 40s and little-to-no rainfall forecast.

No rest for NSW's east coast as bushfires rage on, temperatures to rise into 40s

Six lives and 530 homes have been lost since the state's bushfire season hit some weeks ago, with more than 420 homes destroyed in the past fortnight alone.

The wildlife rescue mission was a success, with the critters taken to another wildlife park. Source: Breakfast
