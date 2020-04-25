TODAY |

Two three-month-old penguin chicks take to the pool for swimming lessons at US zoo

Source:  Associated Press

Two three-month-old penguin chicks took some swimming lessons this week at the San Diego Zoo.

The three-month-old African penguin chicks went for a dip at the San Diego Zoo. Source: Associated Press

The pair of African penguins are part of a colony at the zoo's penguin habitat and are the second set of chicks to hatch there.

One of the penguins needed a little push to get into the water, but his buddy quickly followed.

The youngsters have not yet been named.

They will be joining to colony in a 275,000-gallon pool once they get used to being handled and fed by humans.

Today marks World Penguin Day, said the zoo.

