Two three-month-old penguin chicks take to the pool for swimming lessons at US zoo

Two three-month-old penguin chicks took some swimming lessons this week at the San Diego Zoo.

The pair of African penguins are part of a colony at the zoo's penguin habitat and are the second set of chicks to hatch there.

One of the penguins needed a little push to get into the water, but his buddy quickly followed.

The youngsters have not yet been named.

They will be joining to colony in a 275,000-gallon pool once they get used to being handled and fed by humans.