Two teens killed in shooting at high school in the US state of Kentucky

Richard Sanders, Kentucky State Police Commissioner said at least 19 people were injured.
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

2
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

01:17
3
Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

4

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

00:20
5
At least nine people have been injured by a volcanic eruption and avalanche near a ski resort in central japan.

One person confirmed dead after Japan ski mountain eruption

00:48
Laree Anderson received a donated heart just three months ago, without which she would be dead.

'Have the conversation' - Woman who received life-saving heart transplant urges Kiwis to become donors

Laree Anderson received her transplant last year - just three months ago - at age 39.

03:39
Shaun Robinson says the extent of the government inquiry is "very encouraging".

Ministerial inquiry a chance to 're-boot our approach' to mental health, says foundation

The Mental Health Foundation's chief executive Shaun Robinson says the scope of the inquiry is "very encouraging".


05:05
Entertainment Correspondent Maude Garrett gives her thoughts from LA.

Shape of Water, Dunkirk front-runners as Oscars nominations released

Mudbound director of photography Rachel Morrison is the first woman nominated for best cinematography.

00:08
The waves never came, but Alaska Police in the town of Kodiak were not taking any chances.

Panicked locals evacuate after tsunami warning as 7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska

A widespread tsunami warning was issued, but then cleared, with Civil Defence agency saying there was no threat to NZ.

02:04
Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure which has been linked to tampons.

'Really shaking' - Hamilton teen tells of terrifying toxic shock syndrome scare linked to tampons

Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure.


 
