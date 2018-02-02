 

Two students shot at Los Angeles school, 12-year-old girl being questioned

A shooting at a Los Angeles middle school classroom that left one boy in critical condition, injured four others and had panicked parents in tears was an accident, police said.

The shocking incident took place at an intermediate school in LA.
Source: US ABC

The shooting was reported just before 9 a.m. and within minutes a 12-year-old girl was taken into custody without incident. Police interviewed her and by evening they announced that they would book her on a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm on school grounds.

The determination capped a frantic day at Salvador B. Castro Middle School in downtown Los Angeles and corroborated what some students told reporters after the lockdown was lifted and they were reunited with parents on the school's athletic field.

In a telephone interview with his mother alongside, Jordan Valenzuela, 12, told The Associated Press he was in the classroom next door when he heard a loud bang. He said he talked to the girl just after the shooting and she was sobbing.

"She was like, 'I didn't mean to. I had the gun in my backpack and I didn't know it was loaded and my backpack fell and the gun went off,'" he said.

Shortly after that he said the girl asked him to hide the weapon.

"She said, 'If I give you the gun will you hide it for me?'" he said. "I said 'No.' Then I moved away from her because I was a little bit scared."

Shallin Lopez, a seventh-grader at the school, was in the room at the time of the shooting. She said she never saw a gun.

"I just saw something pop," she said. "It was loud. I didn't see her shoot."

Police recovered a semi-automatic handgun after the shooting. TV video from helicopters showed a dark-haired girl in a sweatshirt being led from the school in handcuffs as anxious parents and family members gathered on a street corner, many crying and talking on their phones as they waited.

The most seriously injured victim, a 15-year-old boy shot in the head, was taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center and remained in intensive care during the afternoon but was doing well.

"This child was extremely lucky," said Dr. Aaron Strumwasser, a trauma surgeon. "The trajectory of the bullet did not hit any vital structures that were an immediate threat to life."

A 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the wrist was hospitalized in fair condition. An 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were grazed and were treated and released from the hospital. A 30-year-old woman who was treated after the shooting was not hospitalized and the nature of her injury was not immediately known.

The school's campus was placed on lockdown but most classes continued. The school has about 365 students in grades 6-8 and almost all are Hispanic and many are from low-income families.

"We will attend to the needs of these students who witnessed this very carefully, with the understanding this is very traumatic," said Steve Zipperman, chief of the Los Angeles Unified School District police force. "We have our school mental health folks that are here to support the needs of the students."

