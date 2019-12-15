Two silvers and a bronze for Kiwi cyclists in World Cup

The New Zealand track cycling team has picked up two silver medals and a bronze on the opening day of the World Cup meeting in Brisbane.

Campbell Stewart, Regan Gouch, Jordan Kerby and Corbin Strong of New Zealand during the Men's Team Pursuit first round on the opening day of the World Cup meeting in Brisbane. Source: Photosport

The women's team pursuit twice went under their old national record before being edged out by 0.3 seconds to world champions Australia in the 4000m final.

The men's pursuit team broke the national record on their way to finishing second to Australia in their final.

The men's team sprint blooded Auckland's Sam Dakin with Eddie Dawkins spelled after a demanding workload and they finished third.