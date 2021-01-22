Two of Shanghai's best-known hospitals in lockdown after Covid-19 outbreak

Shanghai has imposed lockdowns on two of China's best-known hospitals after they were linked to new coronavirus cases.

Chinese national flag flutters in Shanghai (file photo). Source: Associated Press

Outpatient services have been suspended at Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center and Renji Hospital affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, have been cordoned off, along with some surrounding residential communities.

After months of quelling small clusters with mass testing, isolation and social distancing, China has seen outbreaks grow this winter, mainly in its frigid north.

The National Health Commission today announced 103 new cases had been detected over the past 24 hours.

Lockdowns have also been imposed in parts of Beijing and other cities following outbreaks, schools are letting out early and citizens have been told to stay home for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.

China hopes to vaccinate 50 million people against the virus by the middle of February.

Shanghai had six of the cases reported today. The two hospitals were put under lockdown after suspected cases were found at them on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s not immediately clear if any additional cases were linked to the hospitals.

Heilongjiang province in the far north reported 47 new cases, followed by Jilin just to the south with 19 and Hebei province just outside Beijing with 18. Beijing itself recorded three new cases.