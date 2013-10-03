 

Two sailors killed during organised race off Western Australian coast

Associated Press

Two sailors died after a yacht competing in an organised race capsized off the southwest coast of Western Australia state.

Australia police

Source: 1 NEWS

Race officials said Friday that the yacht Finistere was taking part in the 70th Bunbury and Return Ocean Race and had six people on board when it overturned off Mandurah, south of the state capital Perth.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said it received a distress call just before midnight Friday night. A rescue helicopter arrived at the overturned vessel at the same time as two other yachts.

Crew from those yachts pulled five people from the water, including a sailor who had died.

A sixth person remained missing, but their body was spotted by a helicopter on Saturday afternoon and recovered by police.

The Bunbury and Return Ocean race is organized by the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club in Perth.

The race was canceled after word was received of the deaths of the sailors.

There was no immediate indication as to what caused the 15-meter yacht to capsize.

