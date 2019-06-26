TODAY |

Two Queenslanders share $A80 million Oz Lotto prize

AAP
Two Queenslanders have become Australia's latest multi-millionaires, sharing the $A80 million Oz Lotto win in Tuesday night's draw.

A mother from Ipswich and a man from the Sunshine Coast will take home $A40 million each, according to lottery operator The Lott.

"It's just so weird to think I am a multi-millionaire," said the mother who plans to take her family on a holiday to Canada.

The man, who also won an additional $A28,726 from a System-8 QuickPick, will use the windfall to upgrade his house, buy a new car and travel to the Italian Grand Prix in September.

Source: Nine
