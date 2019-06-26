Two Queenslanders share $A80 million Oz Lotto prize

Two Queenslanders have become Australia's latest multi-millionaires, sharing the $A80 million Oz Lotto win in Tuesday night's draw.

A mother from Ipswich and a man from the Sunshine Coast will take home $A40 million each, according to lottery operator The Lott.

"It's just so weird to think I am a multi-millionaire," said the mother who plans to take her family on a holiday to Canada.