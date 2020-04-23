Two pet cats test positive for coronavirus in US

Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for coronavirus, making the first cases of companion animals in the US, officials say.

Domestic cat (file picture) Source: istock.com

The cats, which had mild respiratory symptoms, are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighborhoods according to the US Department of Agriculture and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

It comes after several tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo also in New York tested positive for Covid-19, adding to a small number of positive tests in animals worldwide.

US authorities say while it appears some animals can get the virus from people, there's no indications the animals are transmitting it to human beings.