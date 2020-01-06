TODAY |

Two people struck by lightning in Sydney within 10 minutes

Source:  AAP

A man getting out of water is among two people struck by lightning within 10 minutes in Sydney.

Lightning in Sydney (file picture). Source: istock.com

The man, aged in his late 20s, was struck about 5.24pm while leaving the water at Dee Why beach, NSW Ambulance said on Monday.

After being given CPR by a friend and then paramedics, he was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in serious condition.

Just 10 minutes earlier, a woman in her 70s in Arcadia was struck in the chest by a lightning bolt.

She was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Carolyn Parish said the circumstances were "extraordinary".

"This is the first time I have ever come across two lightning strikes within 10 minutes - it's terrifying," she said in a statement.

