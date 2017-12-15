Two people seriously injured after passenger train derails in Austria

A passenger train derailed on a local railway in Austria today, leaving two carriages lying on their side and two people seriously injured, police said.

High-speed train in motion (file picture). Source: istock.com

Another 26 people sustained light injuries in the derailment near St. Poelten, west of Vienna, according to the Red Cross. Franz Resperger, a spokesman for the fire service in Lower Austria province, told the Austria Press Agency that the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m (local time).

Around 80 people were on board the train at the time, and a third carriage remained on the tracks.