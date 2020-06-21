Two people rushed to hospital after stabbing at park in South East England

Two people have been rushed to hospital with stab wounds after being attacked in South East England.

Police arrive at Forbury Gardens in the town centre of Reading, England, where they are responding to a "serious incident" . Source: Associated Press

There are reports that a number of people have died but that has not been confirmed by police.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said they were called to a "serious incident" at Forbury Gardens in Reading, Berkshire around 7pm local time following reports of a stabbing.

"A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment."

One eyewitness said he saw a man move from group to group stabbing people and was in and out very quickly from the park, reported the BBC.

The incident is not thought to be connected to an earlier Black Lives Matter protest in the park.

Cordons are in place and police are asking the public to avoid the area and not to share images or videos of the incident on social media, but instead to report them to police.

Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody.