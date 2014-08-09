 

Two people reportedly injured by flaming cocktail at Gordon Ramsay's Las Vegas restaurant

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Food and Drink

Two patrons of chef Gordon Ramsay's newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip were taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries involving a drink.

Caesars Entertainment confirmed to The Associated Press Friday that two people were injured at Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Thursday.

The company would not specify the drink, but says it has been taken off the menu.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it was a flaming tiki-style cocktail called Rum Donkey.

The online menu shows the ingredients are Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, falernum, brown sugar, ginger beer and torched passion fruit.

Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Jon Klassen says the department transported two people to the hospital, but firefighters didn't have to extinguish any fire. He had no information on the extent of the customers' injuries or status.

Source: Seven Sharp
Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Animals

About 100 escaped goats munched on manicured lawns in Idaho's capital city before being rounded up and hauled away Friday morning (overnight NZT).

Multiple news outlets captured the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood before a trailer arrived amid applause from neighborhood residents.

The goats had been corralled near a local retention pond to eat weeds and other overgrowth, but - perhaps noticing the grass was greener next door - broke through a wooden fence to roam the neighborhood.

Kim and Matt Gabica own the animals as part of their business called We Rent Goats. They gathered the docile herd and said all 118 of the goats were accounted for.

Goats are sometimes let loose in the nearby Boise foothills to eat wild plants and reduce wildfire threats.

About 112 goats were on the loose for hours and began eating everything in sight. Source: Joe Parris/ KTVB
Video: Flame tornado reported as fires in northern California continue to worsen

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

A deadly Northern California wildfire burned so hot in dry and windy conditions that it birthed a record-breaking tornado of flame, officials said Friday (overnight NZT).

They also warned of worsening conditions throughout the region.

Winds in the "fire whirl" created July 26 near Redding reached speeds of 143 mph (230km/h), a speed that rivaled some of the most destructive Midwest tornados, National Weather Service meteorologist Duane Dykema said.

The whirl uprooted trees and tore roofs from homes, Dykema said.

The whirl measured a 3 on the five-level Enhanced Fujita scale, which scientists use to classify the strength of tornados, he said.

California has not recorded a tornado of that strength since 1978.

That fire continues to burn about 100 miles (160km) south of the Oregon border as firefighters there and throughout Northern California brace for worsening conditions this weekend.

The weather service issued warnings for critical fire weather conditions into Saturday, saying a series of dry low-pressure systems passing through the region would bring afternoon wind gusts.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation with extremely low humidity and high winds. New fires will grow rapidly out of control, in some cases people may not be able to evacuate safely in time should a fire approach," the weather service said in its bulletin for the Mendocino area north of San Francisco.

Forecasters said areas with the highest threat include the massive blaze near Redding and two fires burning next to each other around Clearlake about 100 miles (160km) north of San Francisco.

The Redding fire has grown to 206 square miles (533-square-kilmeters) and has destroyed 1,060 homes and many other structures.

Two firefighters and four other people have been killed since the blaze, which ignited July 23, raced with extraordinary fury toward the region's largest city. More than 1,300 homes remained threatened.

Justin Sanchez and his family had to flee the Carr fire which hit Redding. Source: Justin Sanchez
Topics
World
North America