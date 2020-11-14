Two people quarantining in Cook Islands after travelling from Auckland, where they visited venue where Covid-19 case had been

Two people are quarantining in the Cook Islands as a precaution after travelling today from Auckland, where they visited a venue where the recent Covid-19 case had been.

The "public health risk" was at the lower end, the Cook Islands Ministry of Health, Te Marae Ora, said.

The discovery was made just before the flight had departed Auckland, the Cook Islands Ministry of Health, Te Marae Ora, said on Facebook.

The “public health risk” was at the lower end but both passengers had been placed in supervised quarantine for up to 14 days.

“Due to the unfolding situation in Auckland we are taking precautionary measures, to mitigate the public health risk to the people of the Cook Islands” Health Secretary Dr Aumea Herman said.

As per entry requirements into the Pacific Islands, all passengers arriving on this afternoon’s flight had earlier produced negative Covid test results prior to departing Auckland.

Immediately after this afternoon’s flight landed, a Te Marae Ora doctor boarded the plane and explained the situation in a briefing to all passengers.