 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Two people plunge to ground after Florida rollercoaster derails

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Two people have fallen 10 metres onto a boardwalk below and 10 people were rescued after a rollercoaster derailed in Florida today.

Ten people were rescued from the ride, six of who were hospitalised following the incident.
Source: Twitter / Daytona Beach Fire Department

The incident occurred after a car was left dangling at an amusement park's Daytona Beach Boardwalk area, Fox 35 Orlando reports.

Firefighters were "working as fast as they can" to rescue two people trapped inside a "dangling rollercoaster car" on the Sand Blaster.

Several others were trapped in two other cars.

Ten people were rescued from the Sand Blaster rollercoaster ride, six of who were hospitalised following the incident.

Source: Twitter / Daytona Beach Fire Department

A total of 10 people were extricated from the ride, six of who were transported to a hospital, with two of the patients on trauma alert, the department said on their Twitter page.


Related

Accidents

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:04
1
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist tax: Who will and who won't have to pay the levy of up to $35 to visit New Zealand?

01:25
2
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


01:21
3
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


4

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

5

Facing prison after fatally injuring runner, man vows to give up driving

03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme took "a high level of calculation and collaboration".

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist tax: Who will and who won't have to pay the levy of up to $35 to visit New Zealand?

Today Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis acknowledged the tourism industry "had concerns" over the new cost for visitors.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 