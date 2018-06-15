Two people plunge to ground after Florida rollercoaster derails

Two people have fallen 10 metres onto a boardwalk below and 10 people were rescued after a rollercoaster derailed in Florida today.

The incident occurred after a car was left dangling at an amusement park's Daytona Beach Boardwalk area, Fox 35 Orlando reports.

Firefighters were "working as fast as they can" to rescue two people trapped inside a "dangling rollercoaster car" on the Sand Blaster.

Several others were trapped in two other cars.

Ten people were rescued from the Sand Blaster rollercoaster ride, six of who were hospitalised following the incident. Source: Twitter / Daytona Beach Fire Department

A total of 10 people were extricated from the ride, six of who were transported to a hospital, with two of the patients on trauma alert, the department said on their Twitter page.