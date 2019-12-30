TODAY |

Two people killed, one other hurt in shooting at Texas church

Source:  Associated Press

Two people were killed in a shooting today at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, and a third person has been taken to a hospital, first responders said.

West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. Source: Google Maps

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press that one person died at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement and the other died en route to the hospital.

A third person is being treated at a hospital and all of the victims are male, she said. MedStar is an ambulance service.

Authorities have not released any details about what led to the shooting.

Trusty said she was told by a supervisor at the scene that one of the people who died was the shooter. White Settlement police have not responded to an AP request for comment. In an interview with Dallas TV station KTVT, Mike Drivdahl, the spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said he believes the gunman was among the three who were shot.

White Settlement is about 12 kilometres west of Fort Worth.

