Two people killed in Paris knife attack

French authorities say a knife-wielding assailant killed one person and injured four in the center of Paris before being killed by police.

Police officers cordon off the area after a knife attack in central Paris, Saturday May 12, 2018. Source: Associated Press

Paris police tweeted that the attack occurred Saturday evening in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital.

Police said the person armed with the knife targeted five people, killing one and seriously injuring two and lightly injuring the other two.

Paris police said the attacker died. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said the alleged attacker was "neutralized" by police and praised officers for their actions.

The identity of the attack suspect and reason for the attack are unclear.