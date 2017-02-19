Two people killed after sinkhole swallows cars in California

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Baby Emil was confused at first, and then overjoyed.
Approximately 1000 litres of nitric acid has leaked into a drainage system.
Residents will be able to retrieve essential items only between 9am and 11am this morning.
The 16cm-long spider was named Behemoth.
Thousands are heading the Auckland for the World Masters Games.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More