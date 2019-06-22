TODAY |

Two people die after eating listeria contaminated smoked salmon in Australia

AAP
More From
World
Australia
Food and Drink
Health

Two elderly people in NSW and Victoria have died after contracting listeriosis linked to contaminated smoked salmon from Tasmania.

The Australian Department of Health is also investigating a Queensland case of the infection, which is caused by listeria bacteria.

All three cases were in people aged over 70.

The pair who died also had "significant underlying health conditions" the department said today.

Tasmania's Primary Industries Minister Guy Barnett said salmon products from the state were believed to be behind the three cases.

"The evidence that I've been provided from the department is that apparently that is the case," he said.

Mr Barnett said the state's salmon producers had been cleared of breaching any food safety laws after an investigation by the department and other health authorities.

Several people in NSW and Victoria died last year after an outbreak of listeria in rockmelons.

The bacteria can grow in refrigeration systems and produces mild symptoms in healthy people but can be deadly to those with lowered immune systems.

"This is a timely reminder for people to ensure that food is handled, prepared and stored safely, and that those most at-risk of listeriosis avoid certain foods," the federal health department said.

Foods that have a higher risk of contamination include chilled seafood, cold meats, cold cooked chicken and pre-packaged fruit or vegetable salads.

Those at increased risk include pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies and the elderly.

Symptoms are flu-like, such as fever, chills, muscle aches and nausea.

Salmon migration underwater. Source: istock.com
More From
World
Australia
Food and Drink
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
More than 100 recommendations were revealed today by the Law Commission.
No more 50/50 property split in new divorce law recommendations
2
Buddy McGirt threw in the towel to try and save Maxim Dadashev but it was too late.
Watch: Trainer’s heart-breaking plea to Russian boxer to stop bout, two days before death from brain injury
3
Measles alert follows Basketball New Zealand Under 15 Nationals
4
Ford are not giving away much about their F-150, but have offered this impressive demonstration of power.
Ford releases video of a protoype electric ute pulling a 500-tonne train
5
Christchurch woman hit with $94 fine after accidentally underpaying Wilson Parking 50c
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:59
Ford are not giving away much about their F-150, but have offered this impressive demonstration of power.

Ford releases video of a protoype electric ute pulling a 500-tonne train
"Michigan, USA - May 7, 2012. Studio shot of a Tim Tam chocolate biscuits, isolated on white. The biscuits are made in Australia by Arnott's Biscuits."

Aussie biscuit company Arnott's reportedly sold to US' Campbell's Soup for $3.28 billion
The Cockroaches on the sink in the bathroom.

Hundreds of customers to get tested for hepatitis, HIV after visiting unhygienic Melbourne beauty salon

Australian money background showing $100, $50 and $20 notes.

Former Seven Network executive accused of defrauding $8.3 million from employer