Two people dead following workplace shooting in California

Two people have died in what appears to be a workplace shooting in California.

The mayor of the California city of Long Beach says a shooting that killed one victim and the gunman also left another person wounded.

Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that the third person who was shot in a law office today is hospitalized in a stable condition. He says the shooter and a victim are dead in what appears to be a workplace killing.

Police say they received reports of a shooter at 2.25pm Friday, local time.