Two NSW men charged after allegedly spitting on police officers

Source:  AAP

Two NSW men have been charged in separate incidents of allegedly spitting on police officers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first incident took place on yesterday afternoon in Ashcroft in southwest Sydney, with a 24-year-old man verbally abusing police after being told to move on from a carpark.

He then allegedly spat at a male police officer and mentioned coronavirus while being arrested. He has since been hit with a NZ$5224 fine and charged.

The man was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Bail Court today.

In the other incident, a female police officer was yesterday evening spat at by a 62-year-old man in Metford in the NSW Hunter. The man had approached officers as a 36-year-old man was being arrested over an alleged domestic violence-related incident.

He has also been fined NZ$5224 and charged with assault and resisting a police officer, and will appear at Newcastle Bail Court today.

The younger man was also charged with punching a police officer in the head during his arrest.

