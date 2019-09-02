Two New Zealanders killed in plane crash in the Philippines

A small plane carrying eight people crashed into a resort area south of the Philippine capital and exploded in flames, at least one body was recovered from the wreckage, officials said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to 1 NEWS that, "two New Zealanders sadly died in the plane crash in the Philippines."

"MFAT is providing consular assistance to the family."

The light plane crashed into a resort compound in Pansol village in Laguna province near the foothills of Mount Makiling and ignited a fire.

Police and rescuers later retrieved at least one body from the wreckage, Laguna police chief Eleazar Matta said by phone.

Two people on the ground were injured and brought to a hospital, he added.

Eric Apolonio, a spokesman of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, said the light plane was on a medical evacuation flight from southern Dipolog city in Zamboanga del Norte province and disappeared from radar for unknown reasons as it flew over Laguna, about 60 kilometres south of the capital.

The plane was supposed to land in Manila.

There were eight people on board the plane, including two pilots, a doctor, three nurses, a patient and one other person, Apolonio and Matta said.

Videos posted online by witnesses showed flames and black smoke billowing from the private resort compound in Pansol, a district popular for its hot springs and swimming pools.