Two New Zealanders arrested in Hells Angels drug bust in Romania

Two New Zealanders are among those arrested during a drug bust in Bucharest, Romania associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle club.

Romania Police said raids were carried out on November 18 at properties in Bucharest and surrounding Ilfov.

Two New Zealanders, who prosecutors have identified as Michael Murray and Marc Johnson, were arrested at an apartment in Bucharest.

The two men were reportedly under surveillance by Interpol.

Police say they were arrested "immediately after negotiating the payment of a quantity of cocaine, which was to be sent From Mexico to New Zealand".

A pistol, ammunition, 100 grams of cocaine and a large quantity of cash was allegedly found at the address.

Two luxury vehicles and 12 motorcycles were also seized in the raids.