Two New York police officers charged with assault after shoving protestor, 75, in George Floyd demonstration

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault today, prosecutors said, after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protestor in recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

Buffalo police officers Robert McCabe, left, and Aaron Torgalski. Source: Associated Press

Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, who surrendered yesterday, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. They were released without bail.

McCabe, 32, and Torgalski, 39, “crossed a line” when they shoved the man down hard enough for him to crack his head on the ground, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference, calling the victim "a harmless 75-year-old man.”

The officers had been suspended without pay yesterday after a TV crew captured the confrontation the night before near the end of protests. If convicted of the felony assault charge, they face up to seven years in prison.

Phone messages were left today with their lawyers.

The footage shows the man, identified as longtime activist Martin Gugino, approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they clear demonstrators from Niagara Square around the time of an 8pm curfew.

Two officers push Gugino backward, and he hits his head on the pavement. Blood spills as officers walk past. One officer leans down to check on the injured man before another officer urges the colleague to keep walking.

The police officers “knew this was bad,” Flynn said of the video. “Look at their body language.”

The video of the encounter sparked outrage online as demonstrators take to cities across the country to protest racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes.

“I think there was criminal liability from what I saw on the video,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing today. “I think what the mayor did and the district attorney did was right, and I applaud them for acting as quickly as they did.”

“What we saw was horrendous and disgusting, and I believe, illegal,” he added.

But dozens of Buffalo police officers who were angered over their fellow officers’ suspensions stepped down from the department’s crowd control unit on Friday. The resigning officers did not leave their jobs altogether.

Several off-duty officers gathered today outside the courthouse in a show of support for the accused officers. Flynn said he understood their concern and pointed out that he’s also prosecuting protestors “who have turned into agitators” and “need to be dealt with as well.”

Supporters of two suspended Buffalo police officers assemble outside the courthouse in Buffalo, New York. Source: Associated Press